Samsung Galaxy S23 series tipped for early February launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone line will launch in the first week of February, according to a new claim.

Korea JoongAng Daily quotes a Samsung Electronics executive as saying that “The S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February”.

While no specific date is confirmed here, the quote does appear to chime with other local media reports claiming that Samsung will be holding a Galaxy S23 launch event in San Francisco during the first week of February.

This would be in line with the launch schedule of Samsung’s previous generation. Of the four preceding flagship generations, only the Samsung Galaxy S21 didn’t launch in February, as that was announced in January of 2021.

We’re not expecting a radical design overhaul with the Galaxy S23 range. Leaked renders suggest that the biggest change will be a flattening of the formerly prominent camera module, following the lead of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The range will almost certainly be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The biggest news here could be the dropping Samsung’s custom Exynos chip from any regional variants – something European users in particular should be hoping for.

In terms of the camera, the biggest changes promise to come from the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is tipped for a whopping 200MP main sensor.

We’ve also heard reports that Samsung will be applying a new battery layer stacking technology, which should increase the density – and thus capacity – of the Galaxy S23 line’s batteries.

It recently emerged that Samsung was applying for a trademark on a new superfast charging term, but it remains to be seen if that’ll make an appearance in the Galaxy S23 line.