Samsung Galaxy S23 spec leak reveals faster chip and larger battery

A full spec list for the Samsung Galaxy S23 has appeared online, hinting at an incremental upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to established tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy S23 spec list is shaping up as follows:

This would suggest that the Galaxy S23 will feature the same (or at least very similar) 6.1-inch display to the Galaxy S22, though it should be noted that there’s no information on the peak brightness or the degree of flexibility to that 120Hz refresh rate.

According to this spec list, the Galaxy S23 will see its biggest upgrades relating to its processor and battery. With the former, it runs on the forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will presumably be a generational upgrade on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that powers the Galaxy S22 in most regions.

As for the battery, a claimed 3,900 mAh capacity would represent a welcome 200mAh increased over the 3,700 mAh Galaxy S22 cell.

Otherwise, this Galaxy S23 spec list is deeply familiar. It includes a familiar triple camera system with a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto, as well as a 10MP selfie cam.

They also include the same 128 and 256GB storage options, as well as the same 8GB of RAM. 25W wired and 15W wireless charging would also be the same as the Galaxy S22 provision. It’s claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 will ship with Android 13 and Samsung’s latest OneUI 5 interface.

Last month saw renders of the Galaxy S23 hitting the web, revealing a design that’s broadly the same as the Galaxy S22’s, albeit with a simpler camera module that does away with Samsung’s sweeping Contour Cut approach.