Samsung gearing up for a superfast charging push

Samsung is seemingly gearing up for a belated push into superfast charging for its smartphone range.

Whenever Samsung announces a new flagship phone, you know that it’s going to be incredibly well specced. One area in which it’s had a bit of a blind spot in recent years, however, is fast charging, where it tops out at 45W – and then only quite recently with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That could all be set to change, if a trademark filing is to be believed. As discovered by SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant has filed the necessary paperwork to trademark the term “Samsung Superfast Portable Power” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office last week.

The filing stipulates that the term will be used for “Battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices.”

This would quite clearly seem to indicate that the company is readying products that will charge portable devices extremely quickly. Naturally, then, it would stand to reason that future Samsung smartphones (and maybe tablets too) will be able to take advantage of these ‘superfast’ charging speeds.

If true, it would see Samsung taking steps to catch up with its closest Android rivals. The Xiaomi 12 Pro supports 120W charging, for example, while the OnePlus 10T stretches right up to 150W.

Also notable is that several of these rival brands will implement fast charging into their more affordable phones. The £300 Poco X4 Pro 5G, for example, supports 67W charging.