Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind

This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up.

The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.

According to the South Korean website, this slimming down to a dual release reflects the “polarisation in the flagship product market” (via machine translation) as well as the “stagnation of the entire smartphone market.”

Drilling down into that a little further, market research company GfK has claimed that global smartphone sales have dropped well below the high of 1.47 billion units in 2018, which was the year after Samsung introduced its first Plus model. There were just 1.23 billion smartphones sold last year.

One of the big sub-category losers in all this has been the Plus-sized phone, as consumer either opt for more affordable smaller flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the iPhone 14, or luxurious super-sizers like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus only accounted for 17% of all Galaxy S22 sales last year, compared to 38% for the Galaxy S22 and 45% for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It’s also claimed that Samsung is looking to thin out its entry-level A-series, potentially dropping the Galaxy A2. Last month we reported on claims that Samsung was looking to drop the Galaxy A74 and reintroduce the Fan Edition range with the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, which would appear to back up that point about a polarised flagship phone market.

Make the most of that Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus when it launches in February 1. It could be the last we see of the line, at least for a couple of years.