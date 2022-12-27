The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might be back on the release schedule, if a recent tip is to be believed.

Mid way through 2022 we reported on a couple of sources claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE had been cancelled. This would have been the latest in Samsung’s so-called ‘Fan Edition’ phones, which are more affordable updates of its popular Galaxy S line.

Now Twitter tipster RGcloudS (via TechRadar) has cast doubt on that decision. According to a recent tweet, the S22 FE is very much in Samsung’s launch plans for 2023, and it’s the Samsung Galaxy A74 that will make way for it.

It should be stated at this point that this isn’t the most established leaker on the internet. Or at least, we haven’t quoted them before, so don’t take this as nailed on.

According to the source, the S22 FE will pack a new Samsung Exynos 2300 chip. Some have suggested that the Exynos 2300 won’t be making an appearance next year, with the Galaxy S23 reportedly set to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we’ll have to wait and see on this one.

The source also claims that the back-on-again phone will feature a Samsung Isocell HM6 108MP main camera sensor, which is the sensor we saw in the Realme 9.

It seems the Galaxy S22 FE will show up at a second Unpacked event following on from the Galaxy S23 one planned for February 1. We could also see a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE sporting the same Exynos 2300 chip.