 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might be back on

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 FE might be back on the release schedule, if a recent tip is to be believed.

Mid way through 2022 we reported on a couple of sources claiming that the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE had been cancelled. This would have been the latest in Samsung’s so-called ‘Fan Edition’ phones, which are more affordable updates of its popular Galaxy S line.

Now Twitter tipster RGcloudS (via TechRadar) has cast doubt on that decision. According to a recent tweet, the S22 FE is very much in Samsung’s launch plans for 2023, and it’s the Samsung Galaxy A74 that will make way for it.

It should be stated at this point that this isn’t the most established leaker on the internet. Or at least, we haven’t quoted them before, so don’t take this as nailed on.

According to the source, the S22 FE will pack a new Samsung Exynos 2300 chip. Some have suggested that the Exynos 2300 won’t be making an appearance next year, with the Galaxy S23 reportedly set to exclusively use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so we’ll have to wait and see on this one.

The source also claims that the back-on-again phone will feature a Samsung Isocell HM6 108MP main camera sensor, which is the sensor we saw in the Realme 9.

It seems the Galaxy S22 FE will show up at a second Unpacked event following on from the Galaxy S23 one planned for February 1. We could also see a Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE sporting the same Exynos 2300 chip.

You might like…

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Review

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.