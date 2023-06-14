Samsung Galaxy S23 FE tipped for limited Q3 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will apparently launch in the third quarter of the year – but not for everyone.

We had already heard rumours that Samsung was looking to resurrect its Galaxy S Fan Edition line for 2023 after skipping out on the Galaxy S22 FE.

Now SamMobile has seemingly filled in some of the details on when we might get to see a prospective Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, and who might get to see it. According to the website, Samsung will launch the phone in Q3 of the year, but only in select markets.

55% off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Save £600 on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with this deal, which sees 55% having been slashed off the price of this smartphone’s original RRP, from when it launched back in 2019. Amazon

Was £1,099

Now £499 View Deal

There will be a wider release of the Galaxy S23 FE, but not until Q4 of 2023 and even Q1 of 2024 for some territories.

That Q1 2024 claim has us a little worried. Depending on the number and identity of the territories that receive the phone early next year, it sounds like Samsung is making exactly the same mistake it made with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The latter phone was a strong effort, but it was launched way too late to make for a truly competitive product, arriving less than two months before the Galaxy S22.

The report also claims that the Galaxy S23 FE will be powered by an Exynos 2200 chip, which is the same processor that powered last year’s Galaxy S22 – or at least, some of them.

Unlike with the Galaxy S22, all models of this new FE will be powered by the Exynos 2200, including those sold in the US. Previous Galaxy S phones have often been powered by Qualcomm chips in the US and Samsung’s own Exynos chips in other territories, including the UK and Europe.

It’s also claimed that the Galaxy S23 FE will feature an improved 50MP rear camera, which looks to be a step up from the 12MP main sensors used in previous FE phones. It’ll have the same 4500mAh battery as before.

The only question is, will it all be too little, too late?