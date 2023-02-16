 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung could bring back Fan Edition phones with Galaxy S23 FE

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has once again been tipped to resurrect the dormant Fan Edition smartphone line, with a potential Galaxy S23 FE launch later in the year.

South Korean website Hankooki is claiming that the so-called Galaxy S23 FE will be launched in August or September of 2023. However, the publication suggests that the affordable phone may not get a full global launch due to expected sluggish demand in the industry.

Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data

Galaxy S22 Ultra with unlimited data

This incredible offer gets you flagship specs with the S22 Ultra and unlimited data to use as you see fit from O2.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £19 upfront
  • Only £45/month
View Deal

Samsung’s two Fan Edition phones to date have been slightly scaled back and thus more affordable updates on preceding Galaxy S flagship phones.

The last Fan Edition phone we saw was the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which launched right at the beginning of 2022. This was seen as a fatally late launch by many covering the industry, arriving less than two months ahead of the Galaxy S22.

“The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list,” said our own Max Parker at the time. “It isn’t the most exciting phone I’ve reviewed recently, though, and I can’t help but feel it’s been released a little too late.”

The writing was on the wall for a follow-up, and in June and July of last year various sources claimed that Samsung had cancelled its Fan Edition phone range altogether.

However, just before the turn of the year we heard news that Fan Edition phones might be back on. According to a (less established) tipster, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was still on for a launch, and may effectively take the place of the Galaxy A74 in Samsung’s sprawling range.

The source claimed that the Galaxy S22 FE would be powered by a new Samsung Exynos 2300 chip, with an Isocell HM6 108MP main camera sensor. Whether we get a Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a Galaxy S22 FE, or something else entirely, we’ll be looking out for a bonus Unpacked event later in the year.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2023: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 23 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Samsung Galaxy S23 Review

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: Five fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.