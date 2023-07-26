Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be real and imminent

Samsung has seemingly confirmed it will launch a Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition), with an announcement possibly coming a little sooner than anyone thought.

While all of today’s focus was on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a Samsung executive today told reporters a Galaxy S23 FE might be imminent.

The company skipped the scaled back flagship for the Galaxy S22 range with a launch reportedly cancelled due to the success of the main Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. Many thought that might be the end for the Fan Edition range.

However, when asked about the “FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23” by Android Authority, Samsung South Africa VP of mobile Justin Hume left little to the imagination.

“There is an FE-sized gap in there, right now,” Hume said. “There is going to be an announcement made. Imminently.”

The comments come amid growing evidence Samsung may bring the range – which was last seen in the form of a Galaxy S21 FE that launched far too close to the Galaxy S22 – back to prominence with an updated 2023 version.

The purported device has already appeared in certification documents in both Korea and China. There were also leaked renders last month, showing a design quite similar to the Galaxy S23, albeit with specs more in line with previous generations.

Reports have mentioned a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while there’ll be 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Leaks have also got us expecting triple camera on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

The previous version of the device, the Galaxy S21 FE, received a four-star review from us back in January 2022. We praised the complete package, bright and colourful screen, IP rating and option to wirelessly charge the handset.