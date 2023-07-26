Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE could be real and imminent

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung has seemingly confirmed it will launch a Galaxy S23 FE (Fan Edition), with an announcement possibly coming a little sooner than anyone thought.

While all of today’s focus was on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, a Samsung executive today told reporters a Galaxy S23 FE might be imminent.

Here’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5 contract you’ve been looking for

Here’s the Galaxy Z Flip 5 contract you’ve been looking for

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be in hot demand, and here’s an excellent option from Mobiles.co.uk. Get 25GB of data for £38.99 a month (£100 upfront)

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 25GB data
  • £38.99 a month
View Deal

The company skipped the scaled back flagship for the Galaxy S22 range with a launch reportedly cancelled due to the success of the main Galaxy S22 Ultra phone. Many thought that might be the end for the Fan Edition range.

However, when asked about the “FE-sized gap between the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy S23” by Android Authority, Samsung South Africa VP of mobile Justin Hume left little to the imagination.

“There is an FE-sized gap in there, right now,” Hume said. “There is going to be an announcement made. Imminently.”

The comments come amid growing evidence Samsung may bring the range – which was last seen in the form of a Galaxy S21 FE that launched far too close to the Galaxy S22 – back to prominence with an updated 2023 version.

The purported device has already appeared in certification documents in both Korea and China. There were also leaked renders last month, showing a design quite similar to the Galaxy S23, albeit with specs more in line with previous generations.

Reports have mentioned a phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while there’ll be 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Leaks have also got us expecting triple camera on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera.

The previous version of the device, the Galaxy S21 FE, received a four-star review from us back in January 2022. We praised the complete package, bright and colourful screen, IP rating and option to wirelessly charge the handset.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.