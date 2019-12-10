Samsung Galaxy S11 battery spec revealed – and it’s a big upgrade

The battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy S11 has supposedly been uncovered, and we’re happy to report that it’s a step in the right direction.

SamMobile has reported that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will have a battery capacity of 4500mAh, giving evidence in the form of a photo of the cell itself (shown below).

If true, this would be a significant improvement on the 3400mAh capacity found on its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S10, which we described as being just “middling”, as heavy usage left us needing to rely on battery-saving modes to get through the day.

Related: Best Phones

This news comes just after we heard that the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus is due to have a battery capacity of 5000mAh, a slightly larger capacity than it’s smaller sibling which it will no doubt need due to the difference in screen size. Last year the bright, high-resolution screens were draining to the battery, and we expect the same thing this year so it’s good to know that batteries will be bigger to compensate.

Related: Best Android Phones

Aside from the battery rumours, there are plenty more reasons to get excited about Samsung’s upcoming S11 series. The camera is set for a big upgrade as well, possibly even including the record-breakingly high-resolution 108-megapixel main sensor we first saw on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, and perhaps adding a telephoto lens with an optical zoom of up to 5x for when you need to capture faraway subjects.

Related: Best Camera Phones

On top of that, it’s likely to run on the new Exynos 990 processor, which should post a good level of flagship performance and also gives us a further clue as to what we can expect from the device, as it supports an ultra-smooth display refresh rate of 120Hz.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…