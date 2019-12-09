The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus will have a massive 5000mAh battery, according to a new leak.

The leak originated with GalaxyClub, who managed to snap a photo of the battery which they claim is intended for the new Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus.

That’s a big battery. The biggest ever fitted to Samsung Galaxy S phone. It needs to be though, as the S11 Plus is reportedly going to pack a 6.9-inch 120Hz screen (via KnowYourMobile.com).

The launch of the S11 range is set to be spread across the first quarter of 2020, so more details will become apparent as release draws nearer.

It’s getting more and more popular to promise “all day battery life” and the S11 Plus should certainly have that, given the huge capacity of its alleged battery. In relative terms, it’s worth remembering that the Samsung Galaxy S10 used a 3400mAh battery and fared okay.

When we reviewed the S1o we loved it. Reviewer, Max Parker, gave the phone a four and a half star rating. However, the battery was not its strongest point.

He said: “For battery life the S10 isn’t as good as some rivals; even similarly sized handsets such as the Huawei P30 Pro beat the S10 for endurance. However, it’s slightly better than the Galaxy S9 and roughly comparable with the iPhone X and iPhone XS.

“During my 10 days with the phone – I’ve been reviewing the European Exynos 9820 version, so US-based buyers with the Snapdragon 855 version might see different results – I haven’t always managed to get from a morning alarm to 11pm without forcing the phone into either a battery-saver mode or worrying it will die-out during something important.”

Samsung are looking to build on the battery life of the S10 then, but also pack in more features. That double-threat is what requires this new high battery capacity for a Samsung S phone. We can’t wait to get our hands on it and put the phone through its paces.

