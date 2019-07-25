Samsung Galaxy Book S is that mysterious Windows 10 device

The mystery over the ‘Samsung Galaxy Space‘ Geekbench posting may have been solved, almost as soon as it began.

It appears the Windows 10 device rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will be the Samsung Galaxy Book S, an updated version of the 2-in-1 laptop-cum-tablet Galaxy Book 2, which arrived late last year.

The apparent confirmation came from seasoned and trusted leaker Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass who posted what is highly likely to be the logo for the device on Twitter on Wednesday.

It looks like this will be the latest tilt at the Microsoft Surface Pro range from Samsung, which has been working hard at providing a viable and slightly more affordable alternative to the flagship Windows 10 hybrid range in recent years.

According to the Geekbench listing published earlier this week, the device will arrive with an as-yet-unnamed 8-core processor (clocked at 2.84GHz) and will have 8GB of RAM.

The predecessor arrived with the powerful Snapdragon 850 processor, which was designed for Always Connected PCs, giving the device extended battery life (up to 20 hours) without sacrificing power.

The 2018 Galaxy Book 2 offered a 12-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1440 resolution with all the excellence you’d expect from a Samsung OLED display. There is quite a chunky bezel compared to higher end MacBook Pro models, for example.

The device also arrived with LTE connectivity, an S Pen stylus and a detachable keyboards. This machine also ran on the stripped back Windows 10 S Mode, but it’s possible the new device might have the full fat version of Windows 10 this time around.

Whether the new model will have better luck cutting into the Microsoft range’s market share, not to mention the might of Dell and Lenovo, remains to be seen. Have you enjoyed your time with Samsung’s 2-in-1 Windows devices? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

