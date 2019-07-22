What is the Samsung Galaxy Space? Geekbench listing has all the clues

Samsung may be working on a new rival to the Microsoft Surface Pro range of 2-in-1 laptops, judging by a mysterious new Geekbench listing.

The benchmarking site features a listing for an unannounced device called the Galaxy Space, running Windows 10. According to the listing, the device will arrive with an as-yet-unnamed 8-core processor (clocked at 2.84GHz) and will have 8GB of RAM.

With it being Geekbench, we’ve also got some benchmarking scores to dig into. The single core score is 2011, while the multi-core score is 6047. That, as Windows Latest, points out, is largely inline with the scores racked up by the Galaxy Book, another 2-in-1 Windows 10 PC running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 platform.

That offers more evidence Samsung is launching a new model in the same ilk as the Galaxy Book 2, perhaps as soon as the Unpacked event on August 9, where the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to headline. However, it might be as late as CES 2020, which takes place in early January.

Unfortunately, that’s just about all we get from the listing on Geekbench. The rest is left up to conjecture for the time being. It’s, of course, perfectly possible that a device boasting this spec isn’t a laptop at all. It could be, as the original report pointed out, a new Windows mixed reality headset.

Samsung has lessened its presence in the laptop market in recent years, choosing to prioritise a few models over ensuring there’s a model for everyone. It’s Notebook 9, 7 and 5 models accompany the Notebook Flash and the gaming centric Notebook Odyssey. The firm also makes some compelling options for Chromebook fanciers.

However, one of the most interesting 2-in-1 devices out there is the Galaxy Book, which earned a 4/5 star rating from TrustedReviews late last year.

It earned praise for its portable design, good battery life and super-vibrant AMOLED screen. We knocked a few points off for the lack of ports and the poor keyboard stand mechanism.

Our reviewer wrote: “If money’s no object and portability is your primary concern, the Galaxy Book 12 is a great convertible. Just don’t expect it to match the Surface Pro when it comes to productivity.”

