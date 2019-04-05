The Galaxy A90 might get a crazy rotating camera to worry the OnePlus 7

Samsung’s next major smartphone, the Galaxy A90, is expected to be revealed at a special event on April 10. Now, a new concept video has given us a tantalising glimpse at what one of phone’s most distinctive features could look like.

Tipped as a more affordable alternative to Samsung’s pricey flagship duo – the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ – the Galaxy A90 could also give a sneak peek of what’s to come from the South Korean firm in the future, as it has been known to use its A-series devices as something of a testbed for new features.

The latest Galaxy A90 concept video, which comes to use from YouTuber Waqar Khan, shows off one such experiment: a sliding display mechanism that houses a rotating camera system.

We’ve seen slide-out cameras on devices such as the Honor Magic 2 before, but it’s safe to say we’ve never seen one where the rear camera flips round to become the selfie cam when the slider is triggered.

Take a look and see what you think for yourself.

As a result, it looks like the Galaxy A90 could boast a true all-screen display with scarcely a bezel in sight.

The concept video is deemed “almost completely correct” by generally reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe, so there’s reason to believe such a novel (some might even say gimmicky) new camera feature could well debut with the Galaxy A90.

However eye-catching, the device is likely to face some stiff competition in the mid-range market. The Oppo Reno is expected to launch next week with its own distinctive pop-up selfie camera, while the OnePlus 7 release is now also inching closer –and it too has been linked with a pop-up camera.

What do you think of the Galaxy A90’s rotating sliding camera? Let us know on social media @TrustedReviews.