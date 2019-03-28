Oppo Reno leak shows pop-up camera you might actually want to use

A couple of years ago, few smartphone users would’ve seen the value in a pop-up selfie camera. Something breakable to protrude from the device? And another mechanism that can go wrong? Would there really be any point?

Then, somewhere along the road to eliminating bezels and realising full-screen displays, the dreaded notch came along and upset the apple (lower case ‘a’) cart.

In order to get rid of the notch, the need arose for a punch hole, as delivered by Samsung, or a pop-up camera preferred by the likes of Oppo, Vivo, reportedly, OnePlus.

Now, after playing around with the new form factor, one of those manufacturers is spicing things up a bit, and a new leak offers a new take on the pop-up selfie camera.

The leaked images show an Oppo phone that could be part of the upcoming Reno range set for launch on April 10. The company has previously pledged the range will offer a “brand-new product concept, design philosophy, and communication model.”

The above picture showing a pop-up camera akin to a shark’s fin and the one below will certainly fit the bill. There’s also a hands-on video, which offers a look at the smoothness of the mechanism on a handset with a different camera array than the one pictured.

The leak today comes from a SlashLeaks user known as Dimitri12, with the images suggesting there’ll be an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mmm jack and a USB-C port.

Elsewhere, the smartphone itself looks attractive enough and it’s fair to say the shark fin pop-up is somewhat more desirable than the company’s previous efforts. With the surface area spread out, perhaps it’ll appear to be a little less susceptible to breakage too?

Would you be into a pop-up selfie camera if it meant achieving the nirvana of a full-screen display? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.