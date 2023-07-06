Samsung confirms Unpacked foldable launch event on July 26

Samsung has finally announced the date of its next big foldable Unpacked event, and it falls on July 26 as expected.

All we had to go on previously, at least officially, was that Samsung was holding a big Unpacked launch event in late July. Unofficially, of course, the July 26 date had been leaked some time ago.

Now Samsung has put us out of our mild sense of doubt and confirmed that, yes, July 26 is indeed the date of its last big Unpacked launch event of the year. It’ll commence from 7am ET, which works out to 12pm GMT.

It’ll be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s own YouTube channel.

Samsung has accompanied this latest date announcement with a graphic showing a foldable device, end-on and split open at a 90-degree angle, along with the exhortation to “Join the flip side”. What on Earth could this cryptic message mean?

Only joking. It’s well known by now that the company will be announcing its new foldable range, including the full-sized Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the compact Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Given that the previous models in the range – the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 – were the best foldables in their class at launch, we have high hopes for their successors.

However, and interesting thing has happened since those two models hit the market. Genuinely good foldable rivals have entered the market, including the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Google Pixel Fold. While the latter just misses the mark (while offering some excellent new ideas), we reckon that the former actually pips the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the title of clamshell foldable champ.

Samsung is feeling the heat in a foldable market it essentially created, then. That makes this newly announced Unpacked event the most high stakes foldable event Samsung has held since the first one. Be sure to tune in.