Samsung announces new monitor with pop-out web cam

Samsung has announced the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4, a new video call-focused monitor with a pop-out web camera.

Unlike the all-in-one Samsung Smartphone Monitor M7, this 24-inch display appears designed specifically to meet the needs of a post-pandemic work environment. Samsung is catering to so-called ‘hybrid workers’ who are increasingly having to bring their office life home with them.

To that end the Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (or S40VA to use its model name) features a built-in 2.0-megapixel FHD webcam, as well as integrated 2W dual stereo speakers and a microphone.

The camera really is the thing here, though. It can be revealed by pressing down on top of the monitor, at which point it’ll pop up out of the screen housing. Yes, it looks cool, but it’s also a good way to ensure your privacy. It’s also Windows Hello certified, utilising biometric sensors to seamlessly log in to your Windows account in as little as 2 seconds.

Besides those extras, the monitor seems to be a fairly regular 24-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 75Hz display, with a maximum typical brightness of 250 cd/㎡ and a 178-degree horizontal and vertical wide viewing angle.

It also packs flicker-free and low blue light features to minimise eye-strain, as well as a height adjustable stand to minimise neck-strain.

Samsung’s new monitor also works as a USB hub through its three USB 3.0 ports, and it also comes packing HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports.

The Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is now available to order in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and South East Asia, though Samsung hasn’t been forthcoming on pricing just yet.