Ruark X Linley collaboration continues with the Amplis Audio System

After partnering up with Linley earlier in the year for the Tempo radio, Ruark’s collaboration with the luxury furniture maker has borne another product in the Amplis Audio system.

The Amplis Audio System is not cheap at £5,570, but bears the type of design you expect from world renowned furniture maker Linley. The Amplis Audio System looks rather similar to the R5 High Fidelity System to our eyes, but the obvious difference is the finish, dropping the walnut veneer and soft lacquer finish for a new one that includes forest greens, autumnal blacks and graduated blacks.

Hand-crafted in the UK, the wood veneers used for the Amplis have been cut and pieced together meticulously to create an cabinet with smooth curves and, as Ruark calls it, “an eye-catching look”. The device features a multi-format CD system, with speaker array made up of custom-made neodymium drivers and long throw subwoofer. The speakers are driven by 90W of power, delivered via Class A-B amplifiers.

On the front of the unit is a high contrast OLED display with a large clock format to easily tell the time. DAB/FM and Internet tuners are included, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity with support for Spotify, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music. Bluetooth is aptX-HD for 24-bit high-res streaming.

Connections cover auxiliary digital & analogue inputs, which includes an RIAA turntable input and an Ethernet port for a hard-wired connection. The USB port can also be used to charge a mobile device such as a smartphone. For control there’s Ruark’s unique RotoDial that you can pluck from the top of the unit. The Amplis also supports the UNDOK app (Android/iOS), through which you can connect compatible products together to create a multi-room system.

The Amplis Audio System is available to purchase online now, for £5,750. You can watch a video of the production process for the Amplis below.

