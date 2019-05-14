Luxury brand Linley and Ruark team up for the Tempo Radio

Luxury brand Linley has partnered with British hi-fi manufacturer Ruark to produce the Tempo Radio, a hand-made DAB/DAB+ radio that features a unique, colourful design.

The Tempo Radio looks very similar Ruark’s R1 radio, but the biggest difference is the radio’s fabulous looking marquetry design and Linley branding. The Tempo comes in four distinct colourways – Submarine, Monday, Norwegian and Beret – adding a splash of colour to your kitchen or bedroom.

Related: Best Radios

The cabinet features a solid sycamore chamfer and a soft goatskin-clad front panel with the LINLEY brand embossed on the fascia, the design inspired by “audio engineering, soundwaves and the graphic scales” of artists from the 20th century.

The Tempo features support for DAB/DAB+ and FM bands and much like the R1 there’s a Bluetooth receiver, aux input and headphone socket if you prefer a physical connection to wireless. The brightness on the front-facing OLED display can be adjusted to suit the light in your room as well as render information on the screen with clarity. The use of an OLED screen should also help with viewing angles so users can see what’s on the screen from tighter angles.

Ruark’s RotoDial also makes an appearance on top of the unit, a control system that enables the user to choose the course, add presets and program the alarm with once, daily, weekday and weekend settings.

The Linley x Ruark Tempo radio is available now on both Ruark and Linley sites. You may want to prise open your piggy bank to pay for it. The Tempo costs an eye-watering £1,295.