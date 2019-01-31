Ruark reveals new R5 all-in-one music system

The Ruark R5 is a scaled-down and cheaper version of the flagship R7 system

Ruark has unwrapped its R5 High Fidelity Music System, made for the “music and design enthusiasts alike”.

It’s an all-in-one system that heaps on the style, looking lush and making an impression in terms of aesthetics. The cabinet is a handcrafted effort with a fabric grille that encases the front fascia.

The R5’s enclosure has been partitioned, damped and tuned to provide the best possible conditions for the drive unit and electronics. Inside are newly developed Class A-B amplifiers in a 2.1 configuration, with active electronics that can precisely control the loudspeaker units. Ruark claims the R5 is capable of producing a soundstage comparable to a larger system with separate speakers.

The stereo speakers feature a powerful neodymium magnet system coupled with a lightweight cone/coil assembly. Together they provide a “beautifully natural frequency response” with the long-throw subwoofer offering extended bass for a more weighty performance.

The RotoDial controller on top the unit allows for easy operation, and there’s a matching ‘radio-link’ remote which mirrors the R5’s controls exactly. Radio communication also means that you won’t need to aim the remote at the R5 in order control it.

Multi-room is included so you can wirelessly connect to Ruark’s award-winning MRx, R2 Mk3 and R7 Mk3 units. It comes with a multi-format CD player as well as DAB/FM and Internet radio tuners.There’s support for Wi-Fi and AptX HD Bluetooth is supported for 24-bit hi-res audio streaming. For connections you have USB, analogue and digital inputs including one for a RIAA turntable output.

If physical connections aren’t your forte then the R5 does come with a suite of music streaming apps. You can count Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Amazon Music on the list of compatible apps. The all-in-one system isn’t as just a system to be used on its own, it can be connected to a TV to be as a speaker system through that.

The R5 is available in Rich Walnut Veneer or Soft Grey Lacquer finishes. It goes on sale Spring 2019 for £999 from authorised Ruark dealers as well as John Lewis, Selfridges and other independent retailers.

