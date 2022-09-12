Roku Wireless Bass cheaper subwoofer lands with new Roku Express

Roku is boosting its affordable A/V product line with a revamped Roku Express streamer and a brand new budget subwoofer to accompany its existing Roku Streambar.

The Roku Wireless Bass will sit below the existing Wireless Bass Pro subwoofer and is $50 cheaper at $129.99. On paper, the trade off seems quite significant, with the Wireless Bass promising a single 5.25-inch subwoofer compared to the 10-inch subwoofer on the Pro. Likewise, the new addition peaks at 120W versus the Pro’s 250W.

While those trade offs present a dilemma for consumers, Roku says the Wireless Bass will “amp up your entertainment with rumbling lows” and promises “Movies and TV come to life with deep, dynamic bass for a theatre-like experience in your own home.”

Roku is also offering the Wireless Bass as a combo with the Roku Streambar soundbar for $249.99. That’s pretty handy considering the Streambar itself has a built in RokuOS streaming device. Pre-orders are available in the US now ahead of November 7 availability. We’re checking with Roku on the UK selling arrangements.

We were fans of 2020’s Streambar, and praised the vocal clarity, space saving size, good streaming performance, and great value for money.

Our reviewer wrote: “For TVs that lack smarts, the Roku Streambar provides great set of smart features at an affordable price and good audio quality. It sounds bigger than its size lets on, video streaming is good and it has all you need to turn a non-smart TV into a very smart one.”

Elsewhere the new Roku Express is a slight boost for the company’s most affordable streaming media player. The $29.99 Roku Express now offers dual-band Wi-Fi to accompany its 1080p HD streaming. The new express is also available to pre-order with shipping on October 13. We’ve checked on the UK price too.