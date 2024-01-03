Roku Pro Series QLED TVs with Smart Picture AI tech revealed

Roku has announced new Pro Series QLED television sets, which it hopes will lift the company into the upper echelons of the market.

While Roku introduced its first own-branded sets a year ago, it came in at the mid-range, but this year at CES 2024d the company is upping its game.

The 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch QLED Roku Pro TVs include Mini LED technology with local dimming and will be available in the spring.

The “made for streaming” 4K sets include the RokuOS also promise wide cinematic sound – although it’s always fun to hear about how good TV audio is – while including a modern design. Thanks to a unique mount design the TV will sit flush against the wall, while there’s a new Roku remote.

The sets will go on sale for under $1,500 in the United States, so they’re definitely going up a notch in terms of pricing.

Beyond the sets themselves, Roku is also announcing a new Smart Picture feature set that’ll be coming to all of its tellies in early 2024.

The AI-based tech automatically adjusts the picture, depending on the consent being displayed at the time. So, for example, it’ll automatically do the work of the sports mode, cinema mode, or gaming mode you see on most television sets.

Roku hasn’t launched any of its television sets in the United Kingdom, so it’s unlikely that’ll change with these models. There are a wide range of TVs with the RokuOS built in from manufacturers like TCL, Sharp, JVC, and RCA. We’ll check in with Roku at CES 2024.

CES 2024 will be the venue for the best sets of the year, so be sure to keep it locked to Trusted Reviews when we go eyes-on on the show floor in Las Vegas next week.