Rocket League Sideswipe crashes onto iOS and Android

Rocket League has finally arrived on mobile in the form of Rocket League Sideswipe, which you can download now from the App Store and Google Play Store.

Having been available in certain territories in beta form for several weeks, this mobile version of one of the most enduringly popular online games has now launched properly on iOS and Android.

Rocket League Sideswipe adopts the same basic premise as the original Rocket League – essentially futuristic car football (or soccer to our US readers) in vast laser-gated arenas – but shifts to a simpler side-on perspective more appropriate to the portable form factor.

In this new bite-sized format, matches involves fewer participants (either 1v1 or 2v2) and last just two minutes. There remains a competitive online focus however, with private matches against friends and online matchmaking supported.

As well as the usual ‘soccar’ mode, where you and a team mate must punch a giant ball into a goal, there’s a Hoops mode that plays more like automotive basketball.

Controls are touchscreen, as you might expect, with a virtual joystick to the left and two buttons – one for jumping, one for boosting – to the right.

The developer has also teamed up with electronic music label Monstercat to provide a playlist of peppy, hyperactive tunes to soundtrack all that automotive carnage.

The game is completely free to play. There are optional in-app purchases for cosmetics, which means that you can deck your car out in all manner of garish designs. It seems the game is still technically in ‘Pre-Season’ with the current build, with Season 1 set to kick off later in the year.