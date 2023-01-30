Verdict

Taking all of the things that made the Roborock Dyad brilliant and improving on them, the Robrorock Dyad Pro is an excellent hard floor cleaner. Its separate detergent tank means that detergent is mixed perfectly for the level of stain, while automatic power adjustment gives excellent cleaning performance on any stain. Excellent edge performance and great battery life make this a superb hard floor cleaner and wet vacuum cleaner.

Introduction

Making a move into traditional appliances with the Dyad, Roborock proved that it wasn’t just a great robot vacuum cleaner company, but capable of producing excellent hard floor cleaners. Now, with the Roborock Dyad Pro, the company has a refined product that improves on the original.

Excellent cleaning power, a separate detergent tank and better battery life make this a top hard floor cleaner.

Design and features

Rollers now reach the edge

Separate detergent tank

Smart app

Not just a hard floor cleaner, the Robrorock Dyad Pro is a wet and dry vacuum cleaner, able to suck up dirt while it cleans, making for faster cleaning as you only need to tackle your floors once.

This model looks much like its predecessor, the Roborock Dyad, although it has a slightly larger floor head and is a touch bigger overall (1110 x 270 x 310mm) while retaining roughly the same weight (4.8kg). That’s quite light by hard floor cleaner standards, and given that the unit will stay on the floor, the only time it needs to be lifted is to carry it to the area you want to clean.

There are benefits to the larger floor head. First, the Robrorock Dyad Pro is better balanced, so it will stand up by itself. This makes it easier to pause cleaning than using the flip-out stand on the previous model.

Secondly, the rollers now stretch slightly further towards the edges, so cleaning around the sides of rooms is improved.

Roborock has also tweaked the way that the tanks and detergent work. On the previous model, and with most hard floor cleaners that I’ve reviewed, such as the EZViz RH1, there was a single clean tank built to take a combination of water and detergent.

With this model, there’s a 900ml clean water tank that drops into the top, as before, but this time around it doesn’t need to be mixed with detergent.

Instead, there’s a separate detergent tank that sits on the top of the floor head. As you clean, the Robrorock Dyad Pro mixes detergent with the water on the go, getting the right mix for the level of dirt detected.

I love a separate detergent tank, as it means less waste: at the end of cleaning, you don’t have to empty out any unused solution. This system worked well on the Vax Platinum SmartWash Carpet Cleaner, and works just as well here. A full detergent tank lasts for roughly 20 tanks of clean water.

Dirty water is sucked into the 770ml tank. This has a washable filter (with a spare in the box, so you can keep cleaning while one filter is drying), plus a filter inside that pulls out larger chunks of debris. The original Dyad had a separate basket for collecting larger mess, but this was quite difficult to empty.

Using the Robrorock Dyad Pro is easy. There’s a power button on the handle that turns the hard floor cleaner on in automatic mode. I found the position of this button and the design of the handle an improvement; with the original Dyad, it was easy to accidentally knock the power button and turn the cleaner off.

In automatic mode, the Dyad uses its DirTect sensor to detect how dirty the floor is: the more red on the light ring, the dirtier the floor. This sensor is used to control both the suction power and the amount of detergent dispensed.

For really tough stains, there’s a Max power mode. An Eco mode saves battery life, although for practical purposes, I found it easier to avoid this and use Auto mode mostly and Max for difficult stains. And, there’s a dry-only mode, which is handy for sucking up wet spills.

The Robrorock Dyad Pro has rollers that run in different directions, which makes it easy to push forwards or backwards with little effort. I found it easy to move around with this hard floor cleaner, although it can only tilt to a 60° angle, so some furniture must be moved.

New to this model is an adjustable splash guard: open it up to pick up larger bits of debris; close it to prevent objects from getting sucked up and blocking the rollers. Typically, I find that it is best to vacuum up with a regular vacuum cleaner when there’s lots of dry dust on the floor, and then cleaning up with the Dyad Pro afterwards.

This is mostly because dirt gets wet when sucked up with the Dyad Pro, so I find it easier and cleaner to avoid picking up too much debris with the hard floor cleaner; a regular vacuum cleaner is easier to empty.

The Robrorock Dyad Pro drops into its floor dock when done, which starts charging and enables the self-clean mode. Well, technically a choice of two self-clean modes: standard and deep clean. Both use water from the clean tank to clean the rollers automatically.

Here, there’s a drying mode, using gentle hot air to dry the rollers at the end, which helps stop odours.

There’s a chance that some dirt still gets wrapped around the rollers. I’ve got four cats, and their hair can get stuck, for example. The rollers are easy to remove, and there’s a handy cleaning brush for removing anything clogged.

New to this model is an app, with the Robrorock Dyad Pro connecting to Wi-Fi. From the app, I could adjust the power mode and water delivery amount, similar to using the Roborock S7 MaxV; however, it’s much easier to use the controls on the device to move between power modes.

That said, the app is useful for firmware updates, and it can turn on automatic self-clean mode when the mop is dropped into its dock.

Performance

Very quiet

Cleans brilliantly

Edge cleaning is excellent

To test the Robrorock Dyad Pro out, I used it on my kitchen floor. A combination of the cats walking mud in, dried on cat food, and then usual wear and tear make this a tough test to put the cleaner through.

First, I started with more surface-level stains, with regular dirt. Here, I found that the Robrorock Dyad Pro gently ran over them, removing the dirt and leaving the floor sparkling.

Next, I tackled some dried-on stains from where the cats eat. These need a bit more effort to remove, but I found I could put the rollers on top of a stain and then gently waggle the Robrorock Dyad Pro to loosen the dirt and remove it. I found this cleaner the best that I’ve used for removing dirt like this.

Bigger clumps of dirt, such as pet hair, were easy to remove, too, with the Dyad Pro sucking them up easily.

I then tested the edge performance, getting right up to the plinth in my kitchen. With other hard floor cleaners, I always have a noticeable strip of dirt that has to be tackled every few weeks with a cloth. With the Robrorock Dyad Pro, the cleaner managed to get exceptionally close to the room’s edges.

Only the Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UK can clean right to the edges, but this steam cleaner can’t suck up dirt and debris, as it uses microfibre cloths for removing dirt.

At the end of cleaning, my floors had a little shine, but they dried very quickly. In fact, I could walk on the floor without worrying about leaving dirty footprints behind.

I measured the Robrorock Dyad Pro at just 73.5 dB. It’s exceptionally quiet, with a gentle and non-irritating hum to it. Using the self-clean is slightly louder, but this only runs for a few minutes, and then there’s only a gentle fan noise as the rollers are dried.

I found that battery life was excellent, and a single charge was enough for me to deep clean my entire downstairs in one go; a second charge was enough to complete cleaning the other two floors of my house.

Should you buy it? If you want exceptional cleaning performance, with automatic adjustment of power and detergent this is for you. If you want something a bit cheaper or prefer detergent-free cleaning with steam, an alternative may suit you better.

Final Thoughts Roborock has taken all the components that made the Dyad so good, and has improved them for the Dyad Pro. This model cleans better, mixing detergent to just the right level, can get right up to the edges of rooms, and is easier to use, standing up by itself.

This cleaner is available in the US now, coming to Europe later in the year. You can check out other choices in my guide to the best hard floor cleaners. Trusted Score

How we test We test every hard floor cleaner we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main hard floor cleaner for the review period Tested with real-world dirt in real-world situations for fair comparisons with other steam cleaners

FAQs What does the Roborock Dyad Pro’s app do? The app lets you adjust cleaning power and change default settings, such as automatically running the cleaning cycle when the cleaner is docked. How many tanks does the Roborock Dyad Pro have? It has three: one each for clean water, dirty water and detergent.

