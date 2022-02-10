Roberts Radio launches limited edition Amy Winehouse turntable

Roberts Radio has joined forces with the Amy Winehouse Foundation to launch a limited edition run of a turntable inspired by the music icon.

The release of the Roberts RT200 x Amy Edition turntable makes the anniversary of the singer’s success at the 2008 Grammy awards, and Roberts is marking the occasion with the release of 50 limited edition record players, each one engraved with a number to make them unique (the widget below is for the standard RT200 model).

The appearance of the deck was inspired by the singer’s own drawings and sketches, featuring engravings of her signature and heart-shaped doodles, which fans will recognise as one of her tattoos.

The RT200 turntable is a simple plug and play model for easy set-up and playing, with a direct drive motor that means there’s no need to fiddle with the speed changes manually as that’s automatically done (the RT200 supports 33.3 and 45RPM). Integrated into the chassis of the turntable is a switchable preamplifier, so you could connect the RT200 straight to a pair of speakers if you wanted to, or add your own preamp for some flexibility in terms of set-up.

The tonearm is made out of high quality carbon fibre with an anti-skating control that prevents tracking issues when playing a record. Around the rear of the speaker are speaker outputs and a USB port to connect to a PC so you can rip your vinyl records to digital files with third party software (like Audacity).

Mark Huijsmans, Category Director at Roberts, commented: “As champions of British sound and design, we are honoured to have the opportunity to celebrate Amy Winehouse’s legacy as one of the country’s most recognisable and revered musicians.”

It turns out that Amy Winehouse owned a number of Roberts Radios, of which one of her Revival models is on display at the Amy: Beyond the Stage exhibit at the Design Museum.

You can purchase the Roberts RT200 x Amy Edition turntable now from Roberts Radio for £449.99. You can click on this link to look at the turntable, or have a look at the widget above to purchase the ‘standard’ model.