Roberts’ Revival Petite is a tiny retro radio with a modern sound

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Audio brand Roberts Radio is expanding its Revival range with the line’s smallest speaker yet: the Revival Petite. 

The Revival Petite sits in Roberts’ retro Revival range which has been in production since 1956 when the original release was modelled after co-founder Harry Roberts’ wife’s handbag. 

Currently, the line includes five devices: the Revival Uno BT, the Revival iStream 3, the Revival RD70, the compact Revival Mini and, now, the even smaller Revival Petite. 

Roberts Radio Revival Petite four colours

The radio measures just 7.6 x 12.4 x 7.3cm and weighs 436g, making it almost half the length, height and weight of the 1130g Mini. 

There’s a bass radiator inside, which Roberts claims can deliver “remarkable depth of sound for its size”. You can choose between 20 DAB, DAB+ and FM radio station presets and there’s also Bluetooth connectivity so you can play music and podcasts from your phone. 

The radio has a 20 hour battery life so you can take it out and about with you, and it charges via Micro USB. 

“The launch of the Roberts Revival Petite marks our continued evolution of the iconic Revival range. Don’t let the size fool you, it’s compact but powerful with a bass radiator for generous sound that can be enjoyed in any setting across the home”, said Roberts’ consumer marketing manager Mark Stephenson. 

“Fit for any space and available in six playful colours, the Revival Petite is designed for anyone who wants their audio devices to be seen and heard. Whether it’s the radio, an audiobook, or your favourite playlist or podcast, sound is central to the way we live our lives and we’re really excited to see Roberts fans old and new embrace the new model and invite it to take pride of place in their homes”.

The Revival Petite is available in six colours – Duck Egg, Dusky Pink, Midnight Blue, Pop Orange, Sunburst Yellow and Black. You can get it from Robertsradio.com and John Lewis now for £99.99.

