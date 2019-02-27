Research shows many Brits are using their phone regularly on the toilet, but what are they upto?

Some damning figures on how much the British public use their smartphones has emerged, and it turns out we pick up our smartphones somewhere between 114 and 126 times a day.

In research carried out by MoneySavingHeroes, 2,464 Brits over the age of 18 ,with a 50/50 split of male and female respondents, gave information on how they used their smartphone.

In addition to the whole 114-126 times we pick up our phone a day on average, there’s also the fact that 61 percent of men and 37 percent of women regularly use their phone on the toilet — I’m one of them and feel very called out — and this takes the average time of a bathroom break from five minutes to up to 15 minutes.

So, what are we unlocking our phones for on the khazi? Seems like there’s a split across the genders. Those identifying as men were found to favour:

Men’s humour and lifestyle websites – 83% Games – 74% Dating apps – 62% Text messaging apps – 65% Social media – 58%

Meanwhile, those identifying as women had a slightly different lineup:

Social media – 95% Text messaging apps – 80% News websites – 58% Fashion websites – 55% Dating apps – 37%

I can’t be the only one slightly weirded out at the amount of people squatting on the toilet trying to get their flirt on, surely?

Worse, 69 percent of men and 30 percent of women have made a call while using the toilet, which is grim.

George Charles, spokesperson for MoneySavingHeroes, commented:



“We can understand using your phone while on the loo to browse the internet, but making a phone call is something else. Assuming you’re in the toilet because you ‘need to go’, it’s not the most ideal time to make a call. Unless, of course, you’re taking a break and choosing the toilet as the place to do so. Toilets and bathrooms are full of bacteria and that is going to be transferred to your phone, be sure to give it a wipe down every now and then if this is something you are going to continue to do.”

