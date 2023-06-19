Realme GT 3 officially pulled from European launch

The flagship Realme GT 3 smartphone will no longer launch in Europe, the company has informed Trusted Reviews today.

One of the Chinese company’s big announcements from MWC 2023 in February is being pulled from a full global release as Realme looks to streamline its product line.

Save money on the iPhone 14 and enjoy 100GB of data iD mobile is offering the opportunity to save money on buying an iPhone 14 handset outright, while also offering you a giant 100GB a month data plan. iD Mobile

£99 upfront

£29.99 a month View Deal

In an email exchange with a Realme representative, the company said after spending time reflecting on the product lines, it concluded there was too much overlap in the price-range up to 800 Euros.

As such, Realme is going to focus on launches of the numbered RealMe phones (like the RealMe 10 Pro 5G), and C-Series phones costing up to 400 Euros.

The Realme GT 3 will still get a limited launch in south-east Asia and perhaps others countries, while Realme also confirmed the series will return to Europe in 2024 once the issues with overstock are resolved.

The Realme representative says the overstock problem is endemic throughout the industry, and the streamlining of the product like will help get the company back on track moving forward.

The absence of a UK and European launch for the phone is quite surprising, given the fanfare that accompanied its arrival this spring. Here at Trusted Reviews we even reviewed the phone ahead of an expected release in the coming weeks.

It received a four-star score for its flagship performance, bright display and 240W fast charging. The score was slightly dragged down by the strange absence of an IP rating, lack of wireless charging, and the wired charging not quite hitting the advertised heights.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Realme GT 3 isn’t the most eye-catching smartphone, but the combination of a flagship chipset, great display and incredibly fast 240W charging makes it a solid choice nonetheless.”

Now it won’t be catching any eyes at all.

Were you planning on buying the Realme GT 3? What’s the new plan? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.