RealMe 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is a Real Thing

Tacky product tie-ins are a bona fide guilty pleasure and few have cracked open our hankering like the new RealMe 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition.

The Coke-infused version of the handset is adorned with the iconic American soft drink’s branding on a 70/30 asymmetrical rear design, complete with red accents around the camera rings. RealMe meets The Real Thing. Get it?

Get an iPhone 14 Plus with unlimited data for just £45 a month Unlimited data on the 2022 iPhone we find easiest to recommend? Not a bad option for £45 a month at Mobile Phones Direct. Mobile Phones Direct

Unlimited 5G data

£45 a month (+£39 upfront) View Deal

The display features an exclusive wallpaper, widgets, app icons, and sounds. When you take a photo you’ll hear the sounds of a bottle opening, a fizz when a notification comes in, and there’s a Coca-Cola ringtone. When you plug the phone in to charge, you’ll see the bubbles rising up the screen.

If you’re going to go all-in, it’s best to go all-in!

“From lock screen to system app icons to the dynamic charging effect, you’ll find little bits of fun sprinkled all throughout your smartphone experience, bringing extra cheer to each moment,” RealMe says.

Beyond the branding, the RealMe 10 Pro 5G is a mid-range handset with a 120Hz 6.7-inch FHD display with 1mm side bezels.

It’s all powered by the 5G capable Snapdragon 695 chipset accompanied by 16GB of RAM. The UltraBoom speakers promise 200% louder sound, and there’s a 5,000mAh battery that can be recharged 50% in under half an hour thanks to the 33W wired charging. You can also boost the storage with a 1TB microSD card. The main camera promises 108-megapixels snaps.

Buyers can rely on Android 13 out of the box. And, of course, the satisfaction of an ice cold, refreshing Coca-Cola at the end of the end of a long, hard day.

The phone goes on sale in India on February 14, but It doesn’t appear to be coming to the UK. And we’re kinda sad about that.