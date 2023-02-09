 large image

Realme GT 3 with 240W charging confirmed

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching the Realme GT 3 globally with the headline feature of 240W charging.

The way in which we received this news is somewhat confusing. Realme has just rolled out the GT Neo 5 as a China-only flagship phone, with 240W charging as its stand-out feature.

However, we won’t be getting the GT Neo 5 in global markets. That’s why Realme has just notified us that the phone’s headline 240W charging will be arriving in other territories at a later date in the Realme GT 3.

Some have claimed that this means the Realme GT 3 will be little more than a rebranded Realme GT Neo 5, but we’ll have to wait and see on that one. There could be a few modifications for the western market, at least.

For example, will the Realme GT 3 retain the Realme GT Neo 5’s extravagent transparent RGB lighting system on the back of the phone? Perhaps. The Nothing Phone (1) was well received, after all, though Realme appears to be leaning into the chintzier design language of the gaming phone.

It’s all about that 240W charging, however. This is notable not merely for being the fastest charging standard we’ve seen in a phone, but for the fact that it hits the very limits of the current USB-C standard. 240W is as fast as things are ever going to get under the current set-up.

It might just be fast enough for the foreseeable future, given Realme’s claims that 30 seconds of charging will give you enough juice for two hours of continuous phone calls. When it launched the standard last year Realme revealed that it could get from 0 to 100% in just nine minutes.

