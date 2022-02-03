 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme 9 Pro set to pack flagship-level camera sensor and launch February 16

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s been officially announced that the Realme 9 Pro will launch on February 16, and that it will feature a flagship-level camera sensor.

The company has issued a press release confirming the rumoured February 16 launch date. But the really exciting news is that the Realme 9 Pro series will feature the Sony IMX766 image sensor.

This is the very same sensor that helped make the Oppo Find X3 Pro one of the most impressive camera phones of 2021. More recently, it enabled the mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 to punch well above its weight in sheer image quality terms.

The Sony IMX766 is significantly larger than most cheap phone camera sensors at 1/1.56″. It also benefits from OIS for superior stabilisation, which again isn’t something you see too often lower down the market.

This could lead to the rarity of a cheap smartphone that takes genuinely good pictures in all conditions – even at night.

This is just the latest in a steady drip feed of information from Realme concerning its new phones. We’ve previously learned that there will be two phones launched on February 16, the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Realme 9 Pro.

We also learned that these would be the first phones to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor here in Europe. Just yesterday, we learned that the phones would offer a unique colour-changing design that responds to sunlight.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Best camera phones: The top smartphone cameras out right now

Max Parker 3 months ago
Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.