 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Realme pre-announces Realme 9 Pro+ with Dimensity 920 chip

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Realme has taken the unusual decision to pre-announced the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Realme 9 Pro, together with the news that they’ll be powered by the Dimensity 920 5G chip.

In a rather oddly worded press release, Realme has revealed that it will be announcing the Realme 9 Pro series as part of an “All in 5G” strategy in the coming days. It also confirms that the release will represent “Europe’s First MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor”.

This will be the first Plus model in Realme’s signature numbered series. There’s no indication from this announcement as to how the Pro+ will differ from the Pro, only that both will be 5G-ready, and that both will run on the same chip.

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 920 5G chip back in August, and it’s the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It’s built using a 6nm manufacturing process, and is said to provide a 9% boost in gaming performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900.

Last year’s Realme 8 Pro (pictured) went with a more mainstream Snapdragon 720G chip. We found the phone to be “a good value phone with a strong primary camera and fast charging” in our 8 out of 10 review.

We’re expecting its successor to be a contender on the hotly contested sub-£300 smartphone market, then. It’ll be interesting to see how the new Plus model slots in.

According to Realme, it’s the fastest-growing smartphone brand on the market right now, with a stonking 831% growth in the third quarter of 2021.

You might like…

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 month ago
Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 5 months ago
Realme GT Review

Realme GT Review

Hannah Davies 7 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.