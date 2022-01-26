Realme pre-announces Realme 9 Pro+ with Dimensity 920 chip

Realme has taken the unusual decision to pre-announced the Realme 9 Pro+ and the Realme 9 Pro, together with the news that they’ll be powered by the Dimensity 920 5G chip.

In a rather oddly worded press release, Realme has revealed that it will be announcing the Realme 9 Pro series as part of an “All in 5G” strategy in the coming days. It also confirms that the release will represent “Europe’s First MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor”.

This will be the first Plus model in Realme’s signature numbered series. There’s no indication from this announcement as to how the Pro+ will differ from the Pro, only that both will be 5G-ready, and that both will run on the same chip.

MediaTek announced the Dimensity 920 5G chip back in August, and it’s the same chip that powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It’s built using a 6nm manufacturing process, and is said to provide a 9% boost in gaming performance compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 900.

Last year’s Realme 8 Pro (pictured) went with a more mainstream Snapdragon 720G chip. We found the phone to be “a good value phone with a strong primary camera and fast charging” in our 8 out of 10 review.

We’re expecting its successor to be a contender on the hotly contested sub-£300 smartphone market, then. It’ll be interesting to see how the new Plus model slots in.

According to Realme, it’s the fastest-growing smartphone brand on the market right now, with a stonking 831% growth in the third quarter of 2021.