Realme 9 Pro to launch with colour-changing design

The Realme 9 Pro will ship with a novel colour-changing design, it’s been revealed.

Realme has tipped the presence of a “Light Shift Design” in its forthcoming release, which will make the Realme 9 Pro “Europe’s first ‘chameleon’ smartphone,” according to the company.

This will take the form of a Sunrise Blue shade in which the phone’s rear panel switches from blue to red when subjected to sunlight. It will then flip back to blue when it’s returned to the shade.

We’ve seen colour-shifting phones before, but none have changed as quickly as the 9 Pro, which claims a five-second turn-around.

Realme claims that new techniques have been used to achieve this chameleonic effect, with innovations that range from “the thickness of the colour-changing layer and form to the binding strength to adhere glass layers and the lifespan of transition times.”

Flashy colours aside, Realme has also hinted at some of the 9 Pro’s more basic design components. This includes a 7.99mm thin body, making it the slimmest phone in the series, as well as a weight of 182g.

Realme has been making efforts to expand to new territories in recent years, and those efforts are continuing with the 9 Pro, which will be announced first for the European market over the coming days.

This is the latest pre-announcement info drop from Realme, which last week revealed that the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ would be powered by the Dimensity 920 5G chip.