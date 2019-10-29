Razer has announced Junglecat – a pair of controllers that can turn your phone into a pretty good Nintendo Switch imitator. Razer Junglecat could be ideal for incoming game streaming services like Google Stadia and Project xCloud.

Razer Junglecat consists of two controllers that can either be attached to a custom phone case – to give a handheld Switch-like look – or attached to a grip which also looks very similar to a Nintendo Switch accessory.

Here’s the catch, the handheld mode will only work with three included custom phone cases. In the US, these cases are the Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. In the UK, the phones are Razer Phone 2, Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

Without a compatible custom case, you can still connect the controllers via Bluetooth and use them with the included grip – but the handheld mode seems like the most attractive use-case.

If you are lucky enough to have one of the compatible phones – or you fancy having a go just using Junglecat in Bluetooth mode – the new accessory is priced at £99 ($99) and is available now.

Aside from convenience, the Razer Junglecat offers some appealing specs. The controllers have 100-plus hours of battery life, USB-C charging and are compatible with the Razer Gamepad app.

While the design of the Razer Junglecat does look very similar to Nintendo’s Joy-Cons, the accessory does somewhat differ. The controllers have an asymmetrical design – in contrast to the asymmetrical design of Joy-Cons. While the Junglecat controllers come with the beloved D-Pad for precision command input.

The Razer Gamepad app introduces players to a range of compatible games – these games allow you to remap buttons and keys on the Junglecat as much as you desire. Along with button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity can also be modified.

