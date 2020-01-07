Intel just revealed the new Ghost Canyon NUC small modular PC at CES 2020 and, now, Razer has quickly followed up with the Tomahawk – its own take on the formula using the same Intel Compute Element.

The Razer Tomahawk looks set to provide prospective PC builders with an easier way of creating their ideal console. The Razer Tomahawk using the Intel Compute Element rather than a traditional motherboard to allow for easy upgradeability in a compact form-factor.

Related: Best desktop PC

The Tomahawk has a minimalist design – in line with Razer’s Blade laptop design language as opposed to the more outlandish turn some gaming PC systems take.

The Razer Tomahawk has an all-aluminium body and has tempered glass on either side. The tempered glass provides a window to see the full-size GPU in its vertically-mounted position.

When it comes to replacing elements of the Razer Tomahawk, it’s super-easy to open up the system. The PC features a lock-and-slide mechanism – working much like opening a draw – to give you access to the components.

Despite the relatively small size, the Razer Tomahawk is capable of including an Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super graphics card.

Related: Best Intel processor

The Compute Element allows you to upgrade the RAM, SSD, fans and the GPU. You can even replace the NUC itself when the time comes.

The Razer Tomahawk will be available during the first six months of 2020. The case – itself named the Tomahawk N1 – will also be available as a separate product for fans of the design.

Intel revealed its NUC 9 Extreme “Ghost Canyon” earlier this week to some astounded onlookers. We got closeup with the system and saw it playing Just Cause 4 while making very next to no noise – an impressive feat for a device with such a small footprint.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…