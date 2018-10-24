We rate Starlink: Battle for Atlas ships by sight in our unboxing video

Ubisoft’s open-world space adventure Starlink: Battle for Atlas launched last week, and we quite liked it.

We gave it a meaty 4 stars in our review, where esteemed freelance pal Matt Kamen enthused: “Crammed with gorgeous worlds, thrilling combat, and engaging mysteries, plus an arching plot that doesn’t speak down to its audience, Starlink: Battle for Atlas is toys-to-life, all grown up.”

Speaking of grown ups, the games team took to the studio to judge all of the ships and pilots Ubisoft sent us by sight alone. We’ve played the actual game now, and it’s great fun.

However, last week all we had was a dream and a fistful of plastic.

We’re sorry, truly.

We’ll take a proper look at Starlink’s plasticky joy in the coming few weeks, and we’re hoping to put a guide together to let you know which of these ships are actually worth your cash. In the meantime, you can get started with the Starlink: Battle for Atlas starter kit, which is the one you need to pretend you’re Fox McCloud in Starfox, which – let’s be honest, is the gift that keeps on giving.