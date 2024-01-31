Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick Share replaces Nearby Share on Android from today

Chris Smith

Google is rolling out the Quick Share update for Pixel devices and other Android phones, which replaces the existing Nearby Share technology.

However, the new name aside, you’ll probably not notice too much of a difference. Quick Share is the result of a collaboration between Google and Samsung to unify the proximity-based sharing tech across the Android landscape.

Once it has completed its rollout via Google Play services, the common feature will now be the default across Android devices, while Samsung phone owners already have it at their disposal. The tech uses Bluetooth to exchange files like photos and documents even when users are offline.

“Formerly known as Nearby Share, Quick Share lets you share pictures, files and text quickly from your Pixel to billions of compatible devices across the Android, ChromeOS and Windows ecosystems,” Google said recently.

“Tap the new Quick Share icon from the share sheet, and you can see a list of devices in your proximity that you can share content to — even if you’re offline. You’ll be in complete control of your privacy and can choose in your settings who can discover your device and send files — whether it’s everyone, only your contacts or your own devices.”

However, it’ll be business as usual for most people as, some changes to the UI aside, the feature works the same as it did when it was called Nearby Share.

Apple’s AirDrop has long offered consistency for those on iOS and macOS, so it’s good to see Google make efforts to unify the experience thanks to a little help from its pals at Samsung, which is increasingly Google’s partner of choice.

Google worked with Samsung to revamp Wear OS, and also collaborated with the company on the new Circle to Search feature, which was introduced alongside the Galaxy S24 range earlier in January.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

