Sony Computer Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation Network Online ID name changes are finally on the way for PS4, PS3 and PS Vita platforms.

It’s a feature fans of the console have been waiting several years for, as Microsoft has offered such a service on Xbox Live for a long, long time. Now, shortly after enabling cross-play, Sony is rolling out the red carpet for PSN name changes, and we couldn’t happier.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about PSN Online ID name changes including when it will be available, how much it will cost and what games it will be compatible with.

PSN name change release date – When can I do it?

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that it will be testing the feature with select users soon, before a full release in 2019.

‘We’re happy to announce that we will soon begin testing the long-awaited feature that will allow users to change their PlayStation Network Online ID from their PlayStation 4 system.

The PSN Online ID Change feature beta will be a part of the PlayStation Preview Program, and will become available to select users that have pre-registered as testers for previous PlayStation 4 system software betas.’

PSN name change cost – How much is it?

The post goes on to state that the first name change will be available for all users at no cost, although any additional updates will cost £7.99/$9.99. For PlayStation Plus members, this is reduced to £3.99/$4.99.

As to where this change can be made, you can find it on your PSN Profile or through the PS4 settings menu. You can also choose to display your old name alongside the new one, so friends can easily recognise you.

PSN name change games – Will it work with everything?

Unfortunately not. Sony has said it will be compatible with all games and applications released from April 2018 onward. However, those made available before this window might not support your new ID, meaning the old one will be displayed. Don’t worry too much, as Sony stresses that the “large majority of most-played games” will fully support the new feature.

