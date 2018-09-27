Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in October 2018

Sony has announced all of the freebies coming to PS4, PS3 and PS Vita as part of PlayStation Plus in October 2018.

While not quite reaching the absurd heights of last month’s offerings, October still offers a fairly robust selection with the likes of Laser League and Friday the 13th, both of which are great multiplayer titles.

Inspired by the classic film franchise of the same name, Friday 13th has a team of players taking the role of helpless teenagers while another dons the hockey mask as the infamous killer.

Laser League, also available on Xbox Game Pass, is a futuristic sports experience dependant on gorgeous visual cues and lightning-fast reflexes.

That’s all for PS4. Next month, PS3 owners can download Master Reboot and The Bridge while PS Vita lovers can snap up Rocketbirds 2: Evolution and 2064: Read Only Memories.

Production might’ve have halted for Sony’s ill-fated handheld, but that doesn’t mean PS Plus is holding back on the freebies, and the same goes for PS3 for the time being.

We’ve compiled the full list of titles and their respective platforms below to make things nice and convenient:

Friday the 13th: The Game ( PS4 )

) Laser League ( PS4 )

) Knowledge is Power (PS Plus bonus – PlayLink )

) Master Reboot ( PS3 )

) The Bridge ( PS3, PS4, PS Vita )

) Rocketbirds 2: Evolution ( PS Vita, PS4 )

) 2064: Read Only Memories (PS Vita, PS4)

What do you think of October 2018 on PS Plus? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.