PSN name changes could finally be in the works, according to this recent report

Kotaku has reported that multiple developers are preparing for the implementation of PSN name changes across PlayStation platforms.

The feature has become a frequent request from fans over the years, with many desperate to change the potentially embarrassing online personas they’ve had since 2007 or so.

Sony has said in the past that such a thing was not possible due to the PlayStation Network’s online infrastructure, but that might be changing for the better.

Citing multiple sources from several studios that have remained anonymous, they told Kotaku that in recent months they’ve been fixing bugs and changing settings to work alongside the rumoured feature.

A fourth source shared a photo of a document featuring an “edit username” option, which sounds like a pretty self-explanatory giveaway, if true.

Microsoft’s Xbox Live platform has provided players with the option to change their online ID for years now, with the first instance being available for free.

We’d love to see this feature implemented across the PlayStation ecosystem, and not just because we’re embarrassed of our usernames. Okay, maybe just a bit.

PlayStation Experience won’t be taking place this year, which is where we would’ve expected such a thing to be unveiled, if it is being worked on. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Sony PlayStation head Shawn Layden told Kinda Funny‘s Greg Miller that “you won’t have to ask me that question next PSX,” regarding PSN ID changes, so perhaps we’ll see it implemented in December 2018?

