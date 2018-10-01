PlayStation Experience won’t be happening this year, Sony confirms

PlayStation Experience will not be taking place in 2018, Shawn Layden confirmed on a recent podcast.

Speaking on the PlayStation Blogcast, Layden said: “we wouldn’t have enough to bring people all together in North America to have that event.”

“Now that we have Spider-Man out the door, we’re looking down into 2019 games like Dreams and Days Gone.” The company also announced recently that cross-play is finally coming to PS4, starting with Fortnite.

“We don’t want to set expectations really high and then not deliver on that,’ Layden said. ‘It was a hard decision, but we have determined that this year we will not hold PlayStation Experience.

In terms of first-party exclusives, it’s been an exceptional year for Sony with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War receiving critical and commercial acclaim as outstanding, single-player adventures.

However, the lack of PlayStation Experience is no huge surprise considering the company’s exciting yet small presence at E3 2018 with the likes of The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima headlining the show.

Perhaps, Sony is waiting until 2019 to finally shine some light on the PS5 alongside a new library of next-generation titles? It’s a long shot, but definitely a possibility.

