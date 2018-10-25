PlayStation Network ID change could result in loss of DLC, saved games and more

Sony will finally give PlayStation Network users the opportunity to change their Online ID from early next year. However, given a warning within the beta software currently being trialled by Sony, some PlayStation users may be inclined to stick with whatever embarrassing screen name they’ve been saddled with for years.

Alongside the invite-only system software preview for v6.10, Sony is issuing a disclaimer warning gamers could lose access to DLC, virtual currency, saved game data and progress towards achievements, if games aren’t compatible with the Online ID change plans.

Members of the ResetEra forum (via GameSpot) have posted the documentation issued by Sony and, under a heading entitled: “Important Information Before Changing your Online ID”, the company offers the following warning:

Not all games and applications for PS4, PS3, PS Vita, and other PlayStation systems support the Online ID change feature. If you change your Online ID:

• You may lose access to content (including paid-for content) that you have acquired for your games, including content like add-ons and virtual currency.

• You may lose your progress within games, including game saved data, leaderboard data and progress toward trophies.

• Parts of your games and applications might not function properly, both online and offline.

• Your previous Online ID(s) may remain visible to you and other players in some places.

Sony has previously stressed the “large majority of most-played games” will support the long-demanded feature, so this shouldn’t affect too many users.

The company hasn’t revealed when the system update will be rolling out to all PS4, PS3 and Vita gamers, but hopefully the outlying games will add support in the meantime.

Are you excited to change your PSN Online ID (we're looking at you, BoobzFan69)? Or are you loyal to your display name until the last?