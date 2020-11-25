PS5 Stock: Sony offers hope of more consoles before end of 2020

If you’re yet to track down a PS5 console, Sony has offered some hope more gamers’ wishes will be fulfilled by the end of 2020.

In a tweet confirming its biggest ever PlayStation launch ever, Sony was able to confirm retail partners will be receiving more stock before the end of the year.

The company thanked gamers for the unprecedented demand and advised fans to stay in touch with their local stores for updates on new stock.

Sony wrote: “We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.”

It’s been a huge struggle for fans seeking to get hold of both the PS5 consoles and the rival Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, with online stocks continually exhausted the moment they go live.

Microsoft has said it expects shortages until at least spring of 2021, while Sony went on record a couple of weeks ago lamenting the fact there wouldn’t be enough consoles for everyone. So far, both companies have ignored calls for a centralised deposit scheme that would enable users to plonk down a few quid while more consoles are produced.

The Black Friday situation is also looking particularly grim with Gamestop, the major US retailer, saying there’ll only be two of each consoles in each store during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Sony’s tweet today suggests there’s hope PS5 consoles will be sitting under Christmas trees by the time December 25 rolls around.

