Where to buy the PS5 in the UK right now: All the retailers with stock available right now

The PS5 is finally here, and the console is currently gold dust at the majority of retailers with stock levels being supremely low or almost non-existent right now.

We’re not surprised, with demand seemingly outweighing that of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Pre-orders vanished in a matter of moments back in September, before resurfacing a handful of times in recent months at select places.

But what about getting on the bandwagon right now, is it possible to secure a PS5 right now if you failed to secure a pre-order? Chances are slim, but we’ve rounded up all of the major retailers alongside information on their current stock levels to make this easier.

Where can I buy a PS5 right now?

Unfortunately, if you don’t have a pre-order secured, it remains unclear when stock levels for the PS5 will return to normality. With the festive period approaching, it’s likely the next-gen console will remain in high demand for many months to come.

We’ve compiled all of the major retailers below alongside their current stock information. Sadly, the picture is looking a bit bleak, but there’s always a chance that things will improve. Argos and BT had brief amounts of stock available, but made the wise decision of unleashing them at ungodly hours of the morning. Even so, all of the available units were snapped up in a matter of minutes by hungry gamers.

GAME has released limited amounts of stock which will be available for Christmas delivery, but accessing the site right now will thrust you into a queue, and there’s no guarantee of securing a unit once the heart-wrenching wait is over. Even so, if you’re desperate for a console it’s worth trying your luck with the UK retailer.

Amazon UK – Out of Stock

GAME – Stock available for Christmas delivery

Very – Out of stock (sign up for updates)

SimplyGames – Out of Stock (register interest for new stock)

ShopTo – Out of Stock (sign up for updates)

John Lewis – Launch day stock available in limited quantities

Currys PC World – Out of stock

Smyths Toys – Out of Stock (sign up for updates)

We’ll be sure to update this article as things change throughout the coming weeks with potential stock alerts, so keep your fingers crossed. For now, you can check out our console review alongside verdicts on major launch titles such as Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom.