PS5 Pro Ultra Boost could make your games library run smoother and look better

Sony is reportedly preparing an Ultra Boost mode for its rumoured PS5 Pro console hardware upgrade that’d enhance existing PS5 games beyond the headline-making PSSR feature.

According to a new report from The Verge, existing games will benefit from the PS5 Pro even if the developers choose not to actively pursue the potential enhancements available from the new hardware by tweaking their games.

The report says the Ultra Boost mode could help games run at a higher top frame when deploying variable refresh rate option. It could also lead to more stable frame rates and high resolutions.

That means a large section of the PS5 library could look better and smoother on the PS5 Pro without developer input.

These games wouldn’t get the newly-vaunted PS5 Pro Enhanced labs that sets apart games as being tailored for the new machine.

A lot of the focus of reporting thus far has been about the so-called new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) graphical mode that would encourage developers to build Enhanced graphical modes capable of hitting 4K/60fps with ray-tracing.

However, there are several improvements developers can access without having to build new modes for existing games and still be classed as PS5 Pro Enhanced.

That includes enabling a higher resolution cap at the existing 30fps frame rate (up to 2160p), boosting the target resolution, or by adding ray-tracing support.

The Verge’s report explains:

“That could mean we see PS5 Pro Enhanced games that run at between 1080p and 1440p resolution at 30fps on the base PS5 and run between 1280p and 2160p on the PS5 Pro at the same frame rate. A fixed resolution increase from 1440p to 2160p would also qualify as a PS5 Pro Enhanced game. Developers could also choose to enable ray-tracing effects and get the PS5 Pro Enhanced label without improving resolution or frame rates. If a developer wants to target 60fps instead of 30fps with the same resolution, this may also qualify as a PS5 Pro Enhanced game.” The Verge

It appears there’s a decent amount of flexibility in the PS5 Pro Enhanced label rather than simply hitting the bleeding edge of what the new console can achieve. This is a similar strategy it adopted with the PS5 Pro last time out.