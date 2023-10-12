PS5 game streaming in 4K comes to PS Plus Premium this month

Sony has revealed more details regarding PS5 game streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members – and it could be available sooner than we thought.

Depending on the roll-out speeds, this month you could be streaming PS5 games from within the PlayStation Plus game catalogue rather than having to download the game in full.

Sony is allowing multiple resolution options, including 4K 60fps HDR game streaming. That outstrips Xbox Cloud Gaming, which is capped at 1080p/60fps currently.

Modern Warfare III only just released and you can already pick it up with a hefty discount The Call of Duty franchise has just gotten a little bigger, so you will want to snatch up the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare III game for under £60. eBay

Use code COSY15

Now £56.06 View Deal

PS Plus Premium members will also be able to stream game trials and compatible games from the library, which they have purchased from the digital store. However, PS5 game streaming will only be available on PS5 consoles, so PS4 gamers are out of luck for now.

In a blog post on Thursday, Sony says it plans to support hundreds of PS5 titles, which include: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Mortal Kombat 11, and Saints Row IV.

As far as the streamed game trials are concerned, you’ll be able to have a go at Hogwarts Legacy, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and The Calisto Protocol by streaming rather than having to download.

Sony says this is but a few of the titles supported by the cloud initiative, but as it is a large undertaking Sony is planning on scaling the rollout region by region

It currently lists the target launch dates as:

Japan – targeting October 17

Europe – targeting October 23

North America – targeting October 30

Sony says DLC and in-game purchases will be available for streamed games, while gamers will still be able to capture screenshots and up to three minutes of video. Beyond 4K, the other resolution options are 1440p, 1080p, and 720p, with 60 FPS and SDR or HDR output.