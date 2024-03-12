Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PS Plus may get games from the best-selling console ever

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

PlayStation 2 games could be on the way to PlayStation Plus gamers on PS5 judging by hints from a company already emulating older games for the platform.

Implicit Conversions, whose Syrup emulation engine has helped to bring PS1 and PSP classics to the newer consoles as part of Sony’s subscription offering, says on its website it is working on PS2 games too.

The admission came to light through an interview with the Time Extension website (via VG24/7). The site’s story originally contained a line mentioning PS2 games would soon be on the way to PS5, which was rectified after pushback. Time Extension said the line was included due to Implicit Conversions’ mention on both LinkedIn and its website that PS2 game conversion is currently part of its work.

The website reference reads: “With over 150 combined years in the industry, our team has experience with many emulators and consoles. Right now, we’re working on bringing games from the original PS1, PSP, and PS2 to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.”

Naturally that set tongues wagging among PS5 fans, excited that some all-time great games might be coming their way, even though the addition of PS1 and PSP games to PlayStation Plus Premium has been slow to say the least.

Now, the CEO of Implicit Conversion Robin Lavallée, has clarified to the site the official stance on PS2 games. He said: “Unfortunately, I can’t deny nor confirm anything about PS2.”

So, it seems assured that PS2 games are next to arrive as part of the PS Plus retro collection at some point, the CEO of the company handling the conversion isn’t able to go on the record yet. How that co-exists with the website admission isn’t clear.

The PS2 remains the best selling video game system of all time, with 155 million sales across its lifespan.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Best PS5 Games 2024: Must-buy titles for Sony’s next-gen console

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2024: Our top picks for PlayStation headsets

Lewis Painter 4 weeks ago
PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

PlayStation Plus Extra vs PlayStation Plus Premium: Which is best for you?

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words