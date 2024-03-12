PS Plus may get games from the best-selling console ever

PlayStation 2 games could be on the way to PlayStation Plus gamers on PS5 judging by hints from a company already emulating older games for the platform.

Implicit Conversions, whose Syrup emulation engine has helped to bring PS1 and PSP classics to the newer consoles as part of Sony’s subscription offering, says on its website it is working on PS2 games too.

The admission came to light through an interview with the Time Extension website (via VG24/7). The site’s story originally contained a line mentioning PS2 games would soon be on the way to PS5, which was rectified after pushback. Time Extension said the line was included due to Implicit Conversions’ mention on both LinkedIn and its website that PS2 game conversion is currently part of its work.

The website reference reads: “With over 150 combined years in the industry, our team has experience with many emulators and consoles. Right now, we’re working on bringing games from the original PS1, PSP, and PS2 to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.”

Naturally that set tongues wagging among PS5 fans, excited that some all-time great games might be coming their way, even though the addition of PS1 and PSP games to PlayStation Plus Premium has been slow to say the least.

Now, the CEO of Implicit Conversion Robin Lavallée, has clarified to the site the official stance on PS2 games. He said: “Unfortunately, I can’t deny nor confirm anything about PS2.”

So, it seems assured that PS2 games are next to arrive as part of the PS Plus retro collection at some point, the CEO of the company handling the conversion isn’t able to go on the record yet. How that co-exists with the website admission isn’t clear.

The PS2 remains the best selling video game system of all time, with 155 million sales across its lifespan.