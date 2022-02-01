Pro-Ject launches Automat A1 – it’s first fully automatic turntable

Pro-Ject has added a new turntable to its product range with the Automat, its first fully automatic turntable series.

The first turntable to launch from that range is the A1, which Pro-Ject describes as a premium ‘automatic’ turntable system, aiming to present class-leading sound “alongside an effortless user experience”.

In order to produce that class-leading sound, Pro-Ject has made use of anti-resonant materials and technologies throughout the construction of the turntable, from the wooden base that sits on four silicon-damped feet, to its damped metal platter and reinforced head shell, the aim is to keep unwanted resonances away from impacting on the record player’s music performance.

The A1’s belt-drive system is fully automatic (originally developed and produced by Alfred Fehrenbacher GmbH in St. Georgen in the Black Forest), with Pro-Ject asserting that it delivers a quiet, efficient and reliable experience at 33 and 45 RPM speeds. The system is wholly mechanical, avoiding the need for extra built-in electronics that could cause noise that affects playback. And the experience of playing records is relatively simple with the A1, as all that’s needed is to set the playback speed and press the start button.

The A1 features a built-in moving magnet (MM) phono stage so the turntable can be connected to systems that have a LINE or AUX input. And if you already have a phono stage at hand or have another in mind than you can do so as the built-in phono stage is switchable, allowing it to be bypassed.

With a low-mass aluminium finished tonearm and a carbon fibre reinforced headshell, Pro-Ject says the A1 is ideally suited for use with Ortofon’s OM cartridge range. The A1 comes with a OM 10 cartridge with an elliptical diamond stylus profile that is pre-aligned and pre-set for tracking force, allowing the user to get on with playing music as soon as the turntable is operational

The Automat A1 is available to purchase now in a black finish for £369.