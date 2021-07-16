Pro-Ject Audio celebrates 30th anniversary with Debut PRO turntable

Pro-Ject Audio Systems is one of a number of brands celebrating an anniversary in 2021 (its 30th, to be exact) and it is marking the occasion be releasing the Debut PRO turntable.

The Debut PRO (£699) is yet another revision on the long-lasting Debut series, entering at a new price point that aims to bring quality vinyl playback to affordable standards.

Each component has been re-engineered to extract even more performance. The tonearm on the Debut PRO is the first Debut model to feature Pro-Ject’s Carbon-Aluminium one-piece tonearm technology, a light and rigid structure that also uses aluminium for its damping properties and improved electrical shielding from external interferences.

The tonearm can also be adjusted for accurate azimuth and VTA (vertical tracking angle) settings, so those more experienced with vinyl playback can fine-tune its performance.

Also new for the tonearm is the Pick-IT PRO moving magnet cartridge that comes pre-installed and aligned. Pro-Ject worked closely with cartridge manufacturer Ortofon to develop a cartridge that’s designed to deliver “a more lively and robust sound with an extensive dynamic range.”

The Debut PRO is rectangular is made out of MDF to minimise the effect of external vibrations on playback. The AC drive motor has been made to fine tolerances for minimal noise, decoupled from its main chassis by a mounting plate to avoid any potential interference and deliver consistent speed stability.

The record player can play 33 and 45RPM records, and can also adjust to playing 78RPM records by manually adjusting the drive belt to a larger pulley ring. The speed control system is electronically managed for better accuracy and stability.

Available in a satin black finish, the Debut PRO features the Pick-IT Pro cartridge pre-installed, as well as accessories such as a dust cover and a Connect-IT E phono cable. It goes on sale September 2021 for a suggested retail price of £699.