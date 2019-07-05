Pro-Ject’s New X-Line turntables are coming to the UK

Pro-Ject is bringing high-end technology to affordable mid-range turntables with its new X-Line. The X1 turntable has already dropped in the UK and the X2 is coming very soon.

The X1 is the latest update to Pro-Ject’s first record player, 25 years on from its original release. The aim of this model is to deliver a high-quality sound and look for a mid-level price.

Related: Best Turntables

The X1 features a heavy, hand-cut acrylic platter with a sub-platter drive system and premium-grade main bearing driven by a motor for smooth, reliable performance.

The 8.6 inch tempered Carbon/Alu sandwich construction tonearm is a big upgrade on the previous model with adjustable azimuth and VTA settings that can be fine-tuned by more advanced users to get the most out of the turntable. The optional cartridge is specially selected and means that you can start playing music within minutes of unboxing.

The X2 is the X-line’s more luxury option, able to deliver sonically and technically whilst still looking absolutely stunning.

Like the X1, the X2 is supported by a stiff MDF structure to reduce unwanted resonance. The slightly pricier model is even quieter and more precise than Pro-Ject’s previous models. The motor is silent as it drives the non-resonant acrylic platter via a sub-platter drive and premium grade main, ensuring that the rotation is smooth and reliable and that your music always sounds great.

Read our review of the Pro-Ject Elemental

The tonearm is similar to that on the X1 but with a wider tube and improved resistance to external interference and better internal damping. Pro-Ject claims that the X2 is capable of delivering “deep, detailed lows, crisp high frequencies and an engaging well-presented midrange”.

The X1 is designed as an upgrade for the 1 Xpression Carbon turntable, while the X2 is a step up for the 2 Xperience SB.

Pro-Ject made the decision to simplify the name and unify all of the features into one turntable at two prices in response to feedback from customers, and both models and have convenience and accessibility at their core.

Read our review of the Pro-Ject VT-E

The X1 is available in a premium walnut wood veneer finish or a black or white eight layer gloss paint, while the X2 is available in the walnut wood veneer and black eight layer high gloss paint as well as black or white eight layer hand-polished satin paint.

The Pro-Ject X1 is available in stores now for £699 or £599 without the cartridge. The X2 will be available from the end of July for £999 or £899 without the cartridge.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More