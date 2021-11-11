Prime Video gives you control of sharing its best shows in war with Netflix

Amazon wants you to help share its best Prime Video content far and wide. The company is enabling viewers to post 30 second clips on your favourite show on social media.

The first-of-its-kind feature enables viewers to manually select a 30-second clip from the show, which can then be shared on Facebook, Instagram, iMessage or any other social network.

The trimming interface looks similar to what you’ll see in your smartphone’s gallery interface and it’s interesting to be able to do this with original content, when rights holders are usually fussy about the sharing of screenshots.

Naturally, Amazon is tightly controlling which shows will have the “Share a Clip” feature available. So far, it’s Fairfax, The Boys season 1 and The Wilds, but Amazon is promising there’ll be more to follow.

The company is hoping that the new feature will draw more attention to its hit shows and, by giving viewers the opportunity to share their own favourite moments, it may attract different viewers than those traditionally hooked by trailers or word of mouth.

“Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone,” Amazon says in the press release.

“With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message.”

Amazon’s move comes as Netflix continues to dominate the social media narrative with trend-worthy flavour of the month shows and movies. It also comes after yesterday’s announcement of a partnership between Paramount Plus and Twitter in the United States, which will include Twitter watch parties.

Is social media the next big battle ground in the streaming wars?