 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Video gives you control of sharing its best shows in war with Netflix

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon wants you to help share its best Prime Video content far and wide. The company is enabling viewers to post 30 second clips on your favourite show on social media.

The first-of-its-kind feature enables viewers to manually select a 30-second clip from the show, which can then be shared on Facebook, Instagram, iMessage or any other social network.

The trimming interface looks similar to what you’ll see in your smartphone’s gallery interface and it’s interesting to be able to do this with original content, when rights holders are usually fussy about the sharing of screenshots.

Naturally, Amazon is tightly controlling which shows will have the “Share a Clip” feature available. So far, it’s Fairfax, The Boys season 1 and The Wilds, but Amazon is promising there’ll be more to follow.

Prime Video Share Clip

The company is hoping that the new feature will draw more attention to its hit shows and, by giving viewers the opportunity to share their own favourite moments, it may attract different viewers than those traditionally hooked by trailers or word of mouth.

“Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone,” Amazon says in the press release.

You might like…

Everything new coming on Disney Plus Day on November 12

Everything new coming on Disney Plus Day on November 12

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Netflix TV streams get major upgrade and the results sound impressive

Netflix TV streams get major upgrade and the results sound impressive

Chris Smith 1 day ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 8 months ago

“With X-Ray technology, Prime Video customers can now share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series with friends and family on social media, or via direct message.”

Amazon’s move comes as Netflix continues to dominate the social media narrative with trend-worthy flavour of the month shows and movies. It also comes after yesterday’s announcement of a partnership between Paramount Plus and Twitter in the United States, which will include Twitter watch parties.

Is social media the next big battle ground in the streaming wars?

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.